Palm Springs fire officials push for more staffing to keep up with city growth

Palm Springs fire officials are pushing to grow the department's staff to keep up with growth of the city.

Fire Association Local 3601 President Jeff Kelsheimer said his members hope to increase staffing "to meet the current needs of the City, which we feel we have surpassed long ago due to the amount of exponential growth here."

Kelsheimer said department leadership wants to improve to the national standard (NFPA 1710) which is a minimum of 4 firefighters per apparatus.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on this story tonight at 5 p.m.