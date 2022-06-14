Venezuelan opposition to file complaint for attack on leader

By REGINA GARCIA CANO

Associated Press

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — The Venezuelan opposition group backed by the United States will file a formal complaint with the Inter-American Court of Human Rights for the physical attack its leader suffered over the weekend during a visit to a rural community. Juan Guaidó on Tuesday said the complaints are meant to prevent the normalization of violence. He directly blamed Saturday’s altercation on President Nicolas Maduro, presenting at a news conference photos from the attack showing associates of Venezuela’s ruling party. The attack happened as Guaidó toured the country in an effort to unite and organize his party and allies ahead of a planned primary election.