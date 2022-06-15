Fire destroys 10 vehicles, burns 2 acres of mulch and debris

CAL FIRE crews are working to contain a fire in Thermal.

The fire was initially reported shortly before 5:00 p.m. on 64th Avenue near Highway 86 Expressway.

A CAL FIRE spokesperson initially told News Channel 3 that when crews found a double-wide mobile home engulfed in flames with the fire spreading to nearby vehicles and brush.

CAL FIRE later issued a correction stating that there was no mobile home involved in the fire.

A total of six vehicles and four tractors were destroyed. Two acres of mulch and debris remained burning at the location Wednesday evening.

Firefighters will remain on scene through the night and tomorrow.

There were no reports of injuries, confirmed Richard Cordova, public information officer for CAL FIRE.

