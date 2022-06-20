Brush fire burning near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire in Palm Springs.

The fire is burning on E Palm Canyon Drive and Southridge Drive.

There is a lot of smoke coming from the area.

One lane of traffic has been shut down. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the fire department equipment and hoses on the roadways.