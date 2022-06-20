Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:32 PM
Published 6:10 PM

Brush fire burning near East Palm Canyon Drive bridge in Palm Springs

KESQ

Firefighters are working to contain a brush fire in Palm Springs.

The fire is burning on E Palm Canyon Drive and Southridge Drive.

There is a lot of smoke coming from the area.

One lane of traffic has been shut down. Police are asking drivers to avoid the area while the fire department equipment and hoses on the roadways.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
News

Jesus Reyes

Comments

Leave a Reply

Skip to content