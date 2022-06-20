Inmate at Banning jail dies, no signs of foul play

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department is investigating the death of an inmate at the Larry D. Smith Correction Facility in Banning Monday morning.

Deputies found a female inmate unresponsive inside a housing unit at approximately 5:12 AM. Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures.

Cal Fire personnel also responded to assist.

Despite efforts to save her life, the inmate was pronounced deceased at 5:52 AM. The Corner's office will determine the cause of her death.

The Sheriff's Dept. confirmed there were no signs of foul play, however, additional details on the inmate's death were not released as the investigation remains ongoing.

The inmate's identity will not be released until after family is notified.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is encouraged to call Investigator Layos at (951) 922-7152.