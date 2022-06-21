The ABC Recovery Center in Indio is being awarded 27 million dollars

California announced $518.5 million in grants to help provide services and housing options to those with severe mental illness or substance abuse problems, which includes the homeless population.

AWARDEES:

Grants were awarded in the following counties:

Alameda County – $18,405,122

El Dorado County – $2,852,182

Humboldt County – $4,170,560

Kern County – $3,138,065

Los Angeles County – $155,172,811

Madera County – $2,035,512

Mendocino County – $7,711,800

Monterey County – $3,558,670

Nevada County – $4,458,799

Orange County – $10,000,000

Placer County – $6,519,015

Riverside County – $103,181,728

Sacramento County – $30,553,889

San Diego County – $30,874,411

San Francisco County – $6,750,000

Santa Barbara County – $2,914,224

Santa Clara County – $54,074,660

Solano County – $14,332,411

Sonoma County – $9,751,915

Stanislaus County – $33,369,900

Yolo County – $12,500,000

Out of 300 plus applicants, the ABC recovery proposal stood out. Christopher Yingling CEO of ABC Recovery Center, Indio shared with us that the center was awarded a little over $27 million for the entire plan; the upgrades will include women's housing, men's housing operations, a kitchen, and a dining room to accommodate an increased amount of people, as well as an indoor gymnasium.

Christopher Yingling was once a client of the ABC recovery center and now is the CEO leading the charge for the center’s new development Chris said "we have a six-acre lot on our existing property. And we've been open since 1963. So just a lot of wear and tear on our buildings, it's always a struggle, it's more expensive. And so we envisioned an entirely new facility, we would create an additional 120 beds, which would expand our services by 160%. And, you know, just really assist in this crisis".

CEO of ABC Recovery said, "The governor's office has, they want these projects to move as fast as possible. And so they've waived the conditional use permit requirements with the city as well as the environmental impact studies to try to move these projects along".

There is a large population of Homeless Individuals in the Coachella Valley and some of them have Mental Illnesses and abuse Substances with no resources catered specific to them. "If left untreated, they're not going to be successful. You can give them a house, you know, but they're not going to be able to maintain that lifestyle without some in depth change from inside, you know, and so I'm glad to see that they're finally recognizing the problem and funding the problem" said Yingling.

The recovery center is already aligned with Riverside County, but will also partner with Imperial County to provide services.

Additional ways the $518.5 million dollars will be allocated

Governor Newsom’s CARE Court proposal takes a new approach to homelessness and takes stronger action to get people off the streets and into a place where they can get the care they need; State funding will start with this proposal.

CARE Court is a proposed framework to deliver mental health and substance use disorder services to the most severely impaired Californians who too often languish – suffering in homelessness or incarceration – without the treatment they desperately need.

Care Court Breakdown:

Will authorize specified persons to petition a civil court to create a voluntary CARE agreement or a court-ordered CARE plan

-CARE plan includes: behavioral health care, stabilization medication, housing, and other services for adults who meet specified criteria

Would specify the process by which the petition is filed and reviewed

-Would require the petition to be signed under penalty of perjury

-Consideration of petitioner’s assertion that the respondent meets the CARE criteria.