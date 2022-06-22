Join News Channel 3 as we kick off the ‘9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge’ on June 24

We're kicking off Lifestream's annual "9 Cities Blood Drive Challenge" right in our front parking lot.

On Friday, June 24, you can stop by our parking lot at 31276 Dunham Way in Thousands from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM to donate blood.

RSVP today. Make an appointment to give the gift of life by calling 800-TRY-GIVING or visit: https://giftoflife.lstream.org/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/101427.

Everyone is welcome, tell your family and friends.

Here are some tips to help make your rewarding experience easy:

Bring current photo ID

Wear a face covering (LifeStream staff does, too)

Maintain your regular meal schedule

Increase your fluid intake (water is best) in the 48 hours prior to donation

The "9 Cities Challenge" is a friendly competition between the Coachella Valley's nine cities to see which community will get the most involved in collecting blood donations.

The challenge goes from July 1 to August 31.

"This two month initiative is about the importance of community well-being. For the benefit of patients in need who are in peril without a safe, ample blood supply being available, we ask that you be a visible, outspoken advocate within your community for the cause of voluntary blood donation," reads the announcement by Lifestream.

Take a look at the standings and find out where you can donate blood at https://www.lstream.org/9cities/