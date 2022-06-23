Motorcyclist hospitalized after crash with semi-truck in Coachella

A motorcyclist has been taken to the hospital after a crash with a semi-truck Thursday afternoon in Coachella.

The crash happened near the TA Travel Center on Dillon Road shortly after 2:15 p.m.

Deputies were called to a major injury traffic collision. First Responders arrived at the scene and transported the motorcyclist to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

There were no other details on the crash at this time. The investigation remains active.

