Palm Springs training kids in disaster preparedness

The city of Palm Springs wants its residents – and in particular, kids – to be ready for when disaster strikes.

An emergency preparedness event is being presented Thursday by the city's Emergency Management team at the Palm Springs Public Library.

At 3:30 p.m. today, former Marine and current emergency management coordinator for the city Daniel DeSelms will hold a training session geared toward kids and what to eat in case of an earthquake, fire or flood.

Kids will prepare and taste emergency rations like dehydrated food.

