Ribbon-cutting ceremony held for new entrance at Betty Ford Center marking start of transformation project

Monday was a historical day for the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage. Officials gathered for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to celebrate its new entrance.

The ceremony marks the beginning of the center's $30 million transformation project which will see the center undergo a major facelift.

"Today represents so much, but we're just thrilled to open our entrance and really set the foundation for the next 40 years of people coming here for help," said Tessa Voss, executive director of the Betty Ford Center.

