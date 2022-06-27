Several injured when commuter bus overturns near LAX

EL SEGUNDO, Calif. (AP) — A commuter bus crash clipped a parked truck and flipped onto its side Monday morning near Los Angeles International Airport.

Three people were hospitalized in critical condition, including the driver of the truck, El Segundo Fire Chief Deena Lee told reporters.

Several others had lesser injuries.

The crash occurred on Imperial Highway in suburban El Segundo, which borders the south side of LAX. The Los Angeles Fire Department said it was assisting the neighboring department.