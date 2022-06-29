Officials work to repair A/C at Thermal post office after it was down for several days

Officials are working to restore air conditioning at a post office in Thermal. This comes after viewers called in to tell us that they had been without for a while.

Officials with the post office say that USPS leasing office had been working to finalize a new lease agreement with the landlord of the facility and that had been holding up repairs. Now the lease has been finalized and they say that they are working on repairs.

In the meantime, officials with the post office apologized, adding that they are providing portable A/C units, fans, and water for the employees.