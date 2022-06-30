A local nonprofit received $2.1 Million for youth violence programming

The city of Palm Springs announced that We Are One United, a local Palm Springs-based nonprofit, recently received a $2.1 million grant this month from the California Board of State and Community Correction’s Violence Intervention grant program.

In October 2019 Governor Newsom signed the Break the Cycle of Violence Act with the purpose of improving public health and safety by supporting effective violence reduction initiatives in communities that are disproportionately impacted by violence, particularly group-member involved homicides, shootings, and aggravated assaults.

Youth violence has been a problem in the northern part of Palm Springs and We Are One United has been working with mental health awareness among youth to meet the need of their community.

The mission of We Are One United is to promote equity and well-being through community innovation and opportunities such as job training and development.

The organization has identified 3 strategies to put the money towards, in order to decrease youth violence:

Violence mitigation

Mentoring youth for work or college

Molding youth to become community leaders and advocates.

The funds will be distributed over the course of 3 years.

“This grant will really give our organization the opportunity to help build the social and economic infrastructure of District 1 and the surrounding area communities of color,” said John Epps, Founder of We Are One United. Mayor Pro Tem Grace Garner says This is an incredible win for District 1 and all of Palm Springs. Supporting our young people in workforce development and violence prevention helps create a community that can thrive now and for future generations,”. Mayor Pro Tem Garner supported this project and is happy to see it come to life.