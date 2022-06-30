Watch Live: Memorial service for fallen El Monte Police Officers

You can watch the ceremony live in the player below (Scheduled to start at 10 a.m.)

A memorial service will be held to honor the lives of two El Monte Police Officers killed in the line of duty.

Sgt. Michael Paredes, 42, and Officer Joseph Santana, 31, who were gunned down June 14 while responding to a reported stabbing at a motel. Both are survived by wives and young children.

The ceremony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. and will run until 1 p.m.

Relatives, friends and co-workers of both officers are scheduled to speak during the ceremony, which will also feature a riderless horse provided by the Anaheim Police Department, a 21-gun salute by the San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department and a flyover by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department.

Hundreds of law enforcement personnel from throughout the region took part in a solemn procession today from El Monte Police Department headquarters en route to Toyota Arena in Ontario, where a memorial service will be held for two El Monte police officers fatally shot in the line of duty.

Representatives from all of the Coachella Valley's law enforcement agencies will be in attendance for the memorial ceremony.

Paredes and Santana were fatally shot the afternoon of June 14 when they entered a room at the Siesta Inn at 10327 Garvey Ave. to confront a suspect in a reported stabbing.

The suspect, 35-year-old probationer Justin William Flores, ran from the room after the shooting and exchanged gunfire with at least one other officer in a parking lot. He subsequently died at the scene of a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head, according to the Los Angeles County coroner's office.

Paredes and Santana were both shot in the head, according to the coroner's office. They were taken to Los Angeles County-USC Medical Center, where they were pronounced dead.

Paredes was a corporal at the time of the shooting, but he was posthumously promoted to sergeant.

Both officers lived in Upland but were raised in El Monte, and both were married fathers with children.

Paredes began as an EMPD cadet and was sworn in as a full-time police officer in July 2000, city officials said. He is survived by his wife of 18 years, a 16-year-old daughter and a 14-year-old son.

Santana spent six years working for the city's Public Works Department, then worked for three years as a San Bernardino County sheriff's deputy. He joined the El Monte Police Department last year. He is survived by his wife of seven years, a 9-year-old daughter and 2-year-old twin boys.

A fundraising page has been set up to help support the families of Officers Paredes and Santana. Click here to visit that page.