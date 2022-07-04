Skip to Content
Two police officers shot during fireworks show in Philadelphia

ABC

You can watch coverage below (Courtesy of WPVI):

Two police officers were shot during a fireworks show in Philadephia, authorities announced.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. PT. According to WPVI in Philadelphia, there is no word on whether a suspect is in custody. 

Police say a Philadelphia officer assigned to highway patrol sustained a graze wound to the head. Both officers were transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition, according to WPVI

