Two police officers shot during fireworks show in Philadelphia

You can watch coverage below (Courtesy of WPVI):

Two police officers were shot during a fireworks show in Philadephia, authorities announced.

The shooting happened just before 7 p.m. PT. According to WPVI in Philadelphia, there is no word on whether a suspect is in custody.

Police say a Philadelphia officer assigned to highway patrol sustained a graze wound to the head. Both officers were transported to Jefferson University Hospital by police and placed in stable condition, according to WPVI

From FOP President, John McNesby: He just left hospital after spending time with injured officers. He says they are both ok and alert. He says angels were with officer grazed in head. The bullet hit his cap. He shared this pic @6abc pic.twitter.com/ZqZcUWoKc1 — Sharifa Jackson 6abc (@SharifaJackson) July 5, 2022

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.