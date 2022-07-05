City of Coachella applying for $35M state grant to improve transportation and affordable housing

The city of Coachella is applying for a $35 million state grant to help improve its transportation and affordable housing.

The grant is through the state's transformative climate communities program. City officials said they would like to spend the money on their action plan called "Coachella Prospera."

It would include new affordable housing, Tree Planting Projects, and the creation of a new bus route with a focus on climate change.

"What we're trying to do is ensure that the city of Coachella and its residents has a response to the climate change that is happening, we know that in the Coachella Valley, we're seeing more hotter days," said Coachella Mayor Steven Hernandez.

Coachella is one of just 7 cities in the state to apply. Only four grants will be given. Hernandez said they should hear back in the next three months.

