Free healthcare expansion for low-income immigrants

California became the first state to provide access to low-income immigrants living in the country illegally this month.

Governor Gavin Newsom made this part of the $307.9 billion operating budget he signed last Thursday.

It won't go into effect until 2024. This will make all low-income adults eligible for the state's Medicaid program regardless of their immigration status.

Federal and state governments currently give free healthcare to low-income adults and children through Medicaid. However, the federal government does not pay for people living in the country illegally.

California is going to be using its own tax dollars to fund a portion of healthcare expenses for some low-income immigrants.

A study conducted by San Diego State University and the University of Southern California gives a better idea of what the immigration status looks like for Eastern Coachella Valley.

The study shows that 64% of working-age people are unauthorized immigrants without health insurance. The study has no publishing date.

Another study conducted by the Neighborhood Data for Social Change showed that residents in Indio, Thermal, Mecca, and Oasis house most of Coachella Valley's immigrant population.

The study states, "According to 2016 five-year community survey estimates, 50% of the population is immigrant (including citizen and non-citizen immigrant population.)"