Traffic light synchronization projected expected to start in November 2022

The traffic light synchronization project in the Coachella Valley is supposed to improve the flow of traffic. This project is not scheduled to start until November 2022. Originally the project was announced in March of 2021.

The Coachella Valley Association of Governments has a $21.2 million contract with Crosstown Electrical Data Inc., to update the traffic infrastructure in the Coachella Valley. The project will focus on Highway 111, Washington Street, and Ramon Road. The project was scheduled to be done in 18 months from March 2021, so it should almost be complete.