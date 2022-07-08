Local mother of four children killed in crash, loved ones ask for community support

Loved ones continue to mourn a local mother of four who was killed in a crash two weeks ago in Indio. Authorities tell us they are investigating whether the suspect was allegedly driving drunk.

The crash occurred on June 24, near the intersection of Hoover Avenue and Fred Waring Drive, Clinton Street and Monroe Street. Vanity Lázaro, 34, was pronounced dead and another four people were injured.

"The truth for me was something 'shocking,' I don't think, because we are never expecting something like this, it was something unexpected," said Marvin Alvarez.

Alvarez says Vanity was her childhood friend.

"Well she was a strong, bright woman, when she walked into a room the smile always stood out, because she knew it was there," Alvarez said.

Alvarez said Vanity had a big heart.

"She was a person who loved her children very much, she was truly a mom who looked out for her moms," Alvarez concluded.

Alvarez tells us that Vanity, her husband, and three of their children were riding in the vehicle when the crash happened. Vanity was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash, her husband suffered serious injuries and remains hospitalized in critical condition.

The children survived the crash.

Vanity's friends and family are asking for the community's support following the tragedy.

"I wanted to ask the community to come together for a family that is in need right now," Alvarez said.

Vanita leaves behind four children, a four-month-old baby, a three-year-old daughter, a four-year-old son, and a 15-year-old son.

Funeral plans for Vanity have been complicated as her husband is hospitalized.

"Two days ago, he had a heart attack and now he is between life and death and it is difficult for the children without a mother and now the father," Alvarez said.

Loved ones have started up a GoFundMe to help support the family. Click here to visit that page.

The Indio Police Department continues to investigate the crash.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.