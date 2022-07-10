The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra to host job fair

The Paloma Resort and Sol y Sombra are set to open in Cathedral City on August 4th.

Ahead of the opening, the hotel is hosting a job fair on Monday, July 11th from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and Tuesday, July 12th from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Officials with the hotel say that they are hiring for a wide variety of positions including Guest Service Agents, Part-time Night Auditors, Valet Attendants, Room Attendants, Housekeepers, Laundry Agents, Host/Hostess, Food & Lounge Servers, Bus Help, Kitchen Attendants, Prep Cooks, Master Mixologist, Bartenders, Bar Backs, etc.

The Paloma Resort will be located at 67670 Carey Road, in Cathedral City. Interested applicants are encouraged to bring their resumes for a tour of the property during the job fair.

If you are unable to do an in-person interview during the job fair, you can also apply online by emailing your resume and cover letter to info@thepalomaresort.com.

There is more information on The Paloma Resort's website.