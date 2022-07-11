Banning homeless camp: New ‘Opportunity Village’ in the works

In Banning, a new emergency shelter, across the street from an homeless encampment, is in the works.

Many of you have seen it heading east into the Valley on the Interstate 10.

The new site will be able to accommodate 40 people, who can stay for up to 90 days at a time. Each pallet shelter has 2 foldable beds, along with air conditioning and electricity.

There's also showers, a laundry room and bathroom for the community to use.

The City is in the process of going through the applications for the shelter.

