Local businesses have been a victim of acid graffiti crimes

The Palm Springs Police Depart is asking for the community's help in identifying the individuals depicted in the image below:

Credit: Palm Springs Police Department



In a Palm Springs PD Facebook post, they said, "On Monday, May 16th, 2022, PSPD investigated eight different vandalism incidents in the downtown area of Palm Springs. The suspects utilized an acid marker on the windows of various businesses between the 100-300 block of N Palm Canyon Drive. The device caused permanent etching to the glass leading to thousands of dollars in damages".

If you have any information related to this incident, please contact Detective Matt Steed at 760-323-8157 or Matthew.Steed@palmspringsca.gov

Business owners like Joy Meredith are speaking out against Acid Graffiti in her community and how they are inconvenienced financially by the actions of others.

For the full story, tune in at 6 pm.