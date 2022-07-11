Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage is back with a month-long opportunity to help local non-profits raise money, and help restaurants increase foot traffic.

The event is being held from July 11 to August 12.

To participate you can purchase a wristband from any of the 20 non-profits participating. Once you have a wristband you have access to specials at the over 20 participating eateries. Each special varies by location.

You can also purchase wristbands on the event's website. However, they cannot be mailed, and need to be picked up at the Chamber of Commerce office located at 71905 Highway 111, Suite H in Rancho Mirage. The office is open from 10 am to 3 pm.

“Come hungry! We invite everyone to participate in Taste of Summer Rancho Mirage to make a positive impact on our community while enjoying time with friends and family," said Katie Stice, Rancho Mirage Chamber of Commerce CEO. "This is the perfect way to bring our community together and show support for restaurants and nonprofit organizations after a few very hard years. The chamber’s mission is to back business, jobs, nonprofits, and connect to our residents – we thank you for shopping local with us!”