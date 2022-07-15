New “microstamping” law to help police solve crime faster

A new law is going to use special technology to better track guns when they are fired, which is ultimately expected to help police solve crimes at a faster rate.

This is one of the new laws that went into effect on July 1, 2022. The microstamping bill was signed by Governor Gavin Newsom in 2020.

Last night Gov @GavinNewsom signed our microstamping bill!



The gun industry has gone to great lengths to avoid implementing microstamping & other life saving tools in CA.



We finally have a way to hold the industry accountable. https://t.co/2edr3Cdw63 — David Chiu (@DavidChiu) September 30, 2020

Lieutenant Gustavo Araiza said that microstamping imprints the firing pin and the breach part of a firearm with a unique stamp.

The law is now making gun manufacturers microstamp newer handguns sold in California.

For police officers, this is a win to help solve crimes.

“We’re hoping this kind of technology can cut down that time frame from several months to maybe even a couple of weeks," explained Lt. Araiza. "Then hopefully we can identify who the firearm belonged to and then follow up as the investigative lead.”

Gun rights advocates like the California Rifle and Pistol Association argue that this law is a "gun grab".

In a video posted on the association's website and Facebook, two members cite a number of reasons they are opposed to the law.

Some of those reasons are a lack of research on the law's efficiency, the law being a reason gun manufacturers don't want to sell newer gun models in California, and also saying that if criminals wanted to remove the microstamp on a gun, they will find a way.

The Coalition to Stop Gun Violence & Educational Fund to Stop Gun Violence released a report on Gun Lobbying Myths to respond to criticisms of microstamping.

One of those myths presented in the report reads, "Microstamping technology can be easily defeated by criminals with household tools." In part, the response reads, "An individual would need intimate knowledge of firearms and microstamping, plus the appropriate tools in order to render the technology effective. These tools are certainly not household items, now would the common street criminal be expected to have the knowledge necessary to defeat the technology."