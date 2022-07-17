Muggy Monday, drier midweek

Coming off of a hot weekend, temperatures will start slightly cooler for the upcoming workweek. Humidity remains elevated, however, resulting in temperatures that still feel like 110°+. Partly cloudy skies stick around, especially over areas of higher elevation.

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated across the Desert Southwest Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance we could see a storm develop more locally.

Following Monday, drier air moves in, providing relief from muggy conditions. Temperatures remain just a couple of degrees above normal with overnight low temperatures in the 80s. More humidity may be possible by next weekend, but at least daytime high temperatures are likely to sink slightly below average.