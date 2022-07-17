Skip to Content
News
By
today at 6:56 PM
Published 8:00 PM

Muggy Monday, drier midweek

Coming off of a hot weekend, temperatures will start slightly cooler for the upcoming workweek. Humidity remains elevated, however, resulting in temperatures that still feel like 110°+. Partly cloudy skies stick around, especially over areas of higher elevation.

KESQ

Scattered thunderstorms are anticipated across the Desert Southwest Monday afternoon. There is a slight chance we could see a storm develop more locally.

KESQ

Following Monday, drier air moves in, providing relief from muggy conditions. Temperatures remain just a couple of degrees above normal with overnight low temperatures in the 80s. More humidity may be possible by next weekend, but at least daytime high temperatures are likely to sink slightly below average.

KESQ
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Kelley Moody

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content