Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton announces resignation

Palm Springs City Manager Justin Clifton is resigning after just over a year on the job.

In a statement, Clifton wrote in part, "I feel good about the work we have done together... There is a very strong administrative team in place to continue to steer the organization forward. I will work hard in the coming weeks to prepare for a seamless transition.”

Mayor Lisa Middleton is thanking Clifton for his service. He started as city manager in Palm Springs in April 2021 and has now spent 15 months on the job.

Middleton said Clifton is moving into the private sector after leading Palm Springs through the Covid crisis and doing "groundbreaking work" on planning a homeless navigation center.

"He's made a decision that's best for him and his family...and we respect that decision," Middleton said.

Clifton was hired as city manager as David Ready stepped down in 2020 after serving for 20 years.

Responding to reports of clashes between city council and Clifton behind the scenes, Middleton said their working relationship was a good one.

"This was Mr. Clifton's decision to step down," she said. "This was not something that we asked him to do."

News Channel 3 obtained Clifton's $250,000 contract with the city, which showed he will serve out the required 60 days notice written in.

Clifton could be required to pay some of $10,000 moving expenses he received back.

Middleton said the city attorney and HR manager will now look closely at the contract and the city will abide by it – adding that now, a search for a new city manager begins.

"Our city is one of the most dynamic and one of the most demanding public services jobs...and we're looking for that very special person who wants to take on that challenge," she said.

City council is expected to meet in closed session this week to formulate a plan going forward.

Clifton's last day is September 16th.