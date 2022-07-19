Coachella Valley’s only free healthcare clinic is opening second location

The Coachella Valley Volunteer In Medicine has had volunteers from the medical community and non-medical community in the Valley since 2010. Their focus has been in the east valley but as of today, they are opening a medical clinic in Palm Springs at the Medical Plaza of Tachevah Drive. They've had clinics that pop all over the east valley, more rural areas, and they put an office in Indio. They are determined to get people who maybe are underinsured or find it challenging to get out to those other clinics to provide some sort of health care to them. COVID has shone a light on how inequities in health care have caused damage to different communities. And so this is a focus on trying to equalize or an effort to equalize access to health care.

All of their services at CVVIM are completely free but if you need medicine, they help you find the best price for your needs. Every volunteer is working in the office free of charge.

They are not governmentally funded and the Executive Director Doug Morin said that "there are no plans to take government funding but they will and have taken grants". He believes this model CVVIM created will continue the FREE model for their health care services. Their primary Doctor, Dr. Cliff Wynn comes from Brooklyn, New York where he said there was a huge health disparity and he now can provide medicine and services how medicine was intended to be.

