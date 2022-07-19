Sunnylands Center and Gardens looking to hire tour guides

Sunnylands Center & Gardens in Rancho Mirage is hiring tour guide interns for its upcoming season.

This is a part-time paid position that offers internship credits for participating colleges and universities.

The Sunnylands website explains more about the program:

"Tour guides are responsible for advancing the educational mission of The Annenberg Foundation Trust at Sunnylands by providing a welcoming experience at the Center & Gardens, historic house, and grounds through guided tours. As a tour guide, students will be able to gain work experience in a beautiful environment that incorporates art, architecture, history, hospitality, golf course operations, and environmental sustainability."

The internship program begins on August 1. Those interested need to participate in a five-week paid training program, have a valid driver's license, and have a flexible part-time schedule each week.

Interns will be paid between $18-$22 depending on the level they're in.

You can find more information on the tour guide program on the Sunnylands website.