Protestors speak out against proposed new rooftop solar rules

The California Public Utilities Commission(CPUC) has a proposed decision that could change the financial rules for rooftop rules. More than 60 protestors gathered outside the Southern California Edison office in Cathedral City on Wednesday morning in response to the proposal.

"We're here quite simply to send a message to Southern California Edison. They are trying to shut down the solar industry throughout California so they can keep raising rates and make sure people have no options," said protestor Carter Lavin. "So we're telling them knock it off with their anti-solar attacks as part of the net metering three process."

Net Energy Metering, or NEM, is when a rooftop solar system produces more energy than it consumes. The excess energy is sent back to the grid, and customers get surplus credits for it. The commission is proposing making changes to the current NEM structure.

In December, a 204-page proposed decision was released by the CPUC. If it is passed, it would change the already existing solar regulations.

According to SCE, "the commission wants to make changes to reduce the financial burden on households without solar, including the most vulnerable, low-income customers, while supporting the sustainable growth of the solar industry growth."

SCE posted the commission's proposed changes which include:

Compensating rooftop solar customers for the excess power they generate and export to the grid at a rate much closer to the actual market value of the energy at the time it’s being generated.

Extending the “payback” period for rooftop solar customers from the current 5 1/2 years to about 10 years, consistent with payback periods across the country.

Creating a monthly Grid Participation Charge based on the size of the customers’ solar system to ensure these customers don’t avoid paying their fair share of maintaining the electric grid.

Spending $600 million over four years to support solar installations for low-income households.

A final vote for the proposed changes was scheduled for Jan. 27 but has been delayed until further notice.

