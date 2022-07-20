Turpin child abuse survivors file suit against Riverside County and foster care agency

Six of the 13 Turpin family children have filed a lawsuit against Riverside County. They escaped their abusive parent's Perris home in western Riverside County in 2018.

The children's lawsuit names the county and the foster care agency that housed them after their rescue.

The children allege they suffered "severe abuse and neglect" for years after escaping their parent's home.

The younger children say they experienced physical, emotional, and sexual abuse by their foster family.

The suit says they believe officials charged with overseeing that care failed to report the abuse for three years even when warned about that abuse. The abuse the siblings say they suffered in the foster home included being forced eat excessively and then being forced to eat "their own vomit," as well as being forced to eat "excessive amounts of food, which led to eating disorders," according to ABC News. Some of the siblings accuse their former foster father of "grabbing and fondling" them and "kissing them on the mouth."

Riverside County has not commented on the lawsuit saying it hasn't seen it yet.

The legal action follows a scathing report on the Turpin siblings' care issued by the county.

According to the complaints filed electronically overnight, Riverside County and its contractor ChildNet knew that the foster family the Turpin siblings were placed with was "unfit to be foster parents because they had a prior history of abusing and neglecting children who had been placed in their care."

Today, four of the 13 siblings are still in foster care, and now together and safe in a new home, according to Roger Booth, the attorney representing the four youngest siblings.

David and Louise Turpin pleaded guilty to 14 felony counts in 2019 and were sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole.

