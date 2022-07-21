Skip to Content
News
By
Updated
today at 6:14 AM
Published 5:38 AM

Sunline Agency partners with News Channel 3 for annual “Pack the Bus” school supply drive

News Channel 3, Alpha Media, and the Sunline Transit Agency are teaming up for the 8th annual Pack the Bus school supply drive.

The supply drive will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Avenue.

This year donations will be given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley and its partners.

Top needed school supplies include:

BackpacksBox of 24 crayonsErasersIndex Cards
Safety ScissorsGlue sticksFoldersColored Markers
#2 PencilsRulers3" BindersPens
Notebook PaperColored PencilsHighlightersPencil Sharpeners
Spiral NotebooksPencil BoxesCalculatorsBinder Clips

Last year, the drive successfully collected about 500 backpacks which were donated to children in need.

The drive this year aims to surpass last year's number to help even more children.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News
Author Profile Photo

Crystal Jimenez

Crystal Jimenez is a news reporter who joined the KESQ News Channel 3 team in June 2021. Learn more about Crystal here.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content