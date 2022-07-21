Sunline Agency partners with News Channel 3 for annual “Pack the Bus” school supply drive
News Channel 3, Alpha Media, and the Sunline Transit Agency are teaming up for the 8th annual Pack the Bus school supply drive.
The supply drive will be held on Thursday, July 21 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. at the Palm Desert Walmart, located at 34-500 Monterey Avenue.
This year donations will be given to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Coachella Valley and its partners.
Top needed school supplies include:
|Backpacks
|Box of 24 crayons
|Erasers
|Index Cards
|Safety Scissors
|Glue sticks
|Folders
|Colored Markers
|#2 Pencils
|Rulers
|3" Binders
|Pens
|Notebook Paper
|Colored Pencils
|Highlighters
|Pencil Sharpeners
|Spiral Notebooks
|Pencil Boxes
|Calculators
|Binder Clips
Last year, the drive successfully collected about 500 backpacks which were donated to children in need.
The drive this year aims to surpass last year's number to help even more children.