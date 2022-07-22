Skip to Content
‘Hotspot waiting to happen’: Concern grows over Monkeypox vaccine availability in Palm Springs

When people in Riverside County right now try to find a vaccine or a test for Monkeypox, some are saying the process is confusing and stressful.

Vaccines are just starting to be administered locally and there are hundreds, if not more, already waiting for their protection.

"We're a hotspot waiting to happen. That's what it feels like to me," said David Wichman, a Cathedral City sex worker/massage therapist. "That rollout has been really slow and very aggravating."

So far, Riverside County has gotten 1,100 doses from the state, which locally went to DAP Health, Eisenhower Health and Borrego Health.

DAP Health received 80 of those vaccines, despite having a list of 700 patients eligible.

"By the end of Tuesday, all vaccines will be distributed and administered. Upon which we'll be sending another email ... saying, 'Hey, give us more vaccines,'" said CJ Tobe, DAP Health's director of community health and sexual wellness.

News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia has more on this story tonight at 5 p.n.

Jake Ingrassia

