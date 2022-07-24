2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two people were shot and injured in Coachella early Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were in the area of Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court just before 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots and were contacted by two victims that were struck by gunfire.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man sustained a minor injury and did not require hospitalization.

Sheriff's deputies found evidence of a shooting in the area, but no suspects have been located.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video and contacting residents in an attempt to identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Corporal Dominguez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

