Skip to Content
News
By
today at 3:38 PM
Published 3:36 PM

2 people injured in early morning shooting in Coachella

KESQ

The Riverside County Sheriff's Department said two people were shot and injured in Coachella early Sunday morning.

Deputies from the Thermal Sheriff’s Station were in the area of Las Lunas Avenue and Mesa Court just before 2:00 a.m. when they heard gunshots and were contacted by two victims that were struck by gunfire.

A woman suffered a gunshot wound to the leg and was transported to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

A man sustained a minor injury and did not require hospitalization.

Sheriff's deputies found evidence of a shooting in the area, but no suspects have been located.

Investigators are looking through surveillance video and contacting residents in an attempt to identify a suspect(s).

Anyone with information about this shooting is urged to contact Corporal Dominguez of the Thermal Station at 760-863-8990.

Stay with News Channel 3 for continuing updates.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content