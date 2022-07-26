Frustrated Monkeypox patient speaks out as community leaders discuss disease response, vaccination efforts

There was a community town hall to discuss the local response to growing cases of Monkeypox, as well as vaccine efforts. The "HIV and Aging Research Project Palm Springs" hosted the town hall.

It comes as Riverside County reported an additional 5 probable and/or cases of monkeypox, bringing the total to 18 countywide.

Several participants expressed their concerns with the current progress. “There is no movement from CDC, or the Fed or the allocation that's coming to Palm Springs. And we are not getting in front of this thing in time,” said meeting attendee David Wichman.

State and local officials were met with frustration, over the slow roll out of Monkeypox vaccines to the Coachella Valley. It's a region with a large LGBTQ population, where the possibility of transmission is much higher.

“People are coming from out of county, they're not going to get reported. They're going to get reported at the county where they live. And so that's whether that may be one of the reasons why you may be seeing a smaller number of cases for Riverside,” said Dr. Tomas Aragon, State Public Health Officer and Director of the Public Health Department.

The California Department of Public Health said vaccine distribution is prioritized by the counties that are most impacted, and that more doses will be on their way in coming weeks. “We’re also holding back a small percentage of vaccines, about 15% to 20% of them we’re holding back for special situations. And we do have our staff working with local health departments for those areas that have high risk activities," Dr. Aragon added.

Valley resident, Daniel Phelan, spoke out about his current experience with the disease. “These are doubling every day. I had two on Friday. I had eight on Saturday, I've got 14 This morning, in my mouth, my neck and my face. And I'll wake up tomorrow morning to how many more I don't know.”

For days, Phelan said he’s been reaching out to Eisenhower Health, DAP Health and the county for help, but to no avail. “I've spent probably 15 hours at Eisenhower since last week. Nothing warm compresses. Ride it out. Look, they're already crusting over. You're almost through it," Phelan explained, "Since the vaccine is going to be so delayed and getting here in any kind of quantity, we're probably looking at a pretty heavy treatment load on the horizon.”

The county said if you need help, get in touch with your provider. “If somebody is looking for a healthcare provider, if we can help make some connections that way. We're also you know, happy to try and help on that front or, you know, trying to get somebody to the right place," said Dr. Jennifer Chevinsky, Riverside County's Deputy Public Health Officer.

Health officials recommend that those who are infected, and have active lesions, should not get the vaccine. They suggest TPOXX as a treatment for active Monkeypox cases, which the county said they’re also working on increasing.

On the vaccine front, DAP Health said of the 180 vaccines it received from the county. All doses will be fully distributed by Wednesday.

The state Public Health Department said it’s expecting to distribute more vaccines to counties by the end of the week.

Resources

There are a number of ways to prevent the spread of monkeypox, including:

Always talking to your sexual partner/s about any recent illness and being aware of new or unexplained sores or rashes on your body or your partner’s body, including on the genitals and anus

Avoiding close contact, including sex, with people with symptoms like sores or rashes

Practicing good hand hygiene

People who become infected should isolate until their symptoms are improving or have gone away completely. Rash should always be well covered until completely healed.

Using appropriate personal protective equipment (PPE) (like a mask, gown, and gloves) when caring for others with symptoms

Avoiding contact with infected materials contaminated with the virus

Avoiding contact with infected animals

Monkeypox is generally spread through intimate skin-to-skin contact, resulting from infectious rashes and scabs, though respiratory secretions and bodily fluids exchanged during extended physical episodes, such as sexual intercourse, can also lead to transmission, according to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control.

Symptoms include fresh pimples, blisters, rashes, fever and fatigue. There is no specific treatment. People who have been infected with smallpox, or have been vaccinated for it, may have immunity to monkeypox.

People with symptoms are urged to visit a medical provider, cover the rash area with clothing, wear a mask and avoid close or skin-to-skin contact with others.

The CDC particularly recommends those steps for people who recently traveled to an area where monkeypox cases have been reported or who have had contact with a confirmed or suspected monkeypox case.

A full list of countries that have confirmed monkeypox cases is available at wwwnc.cdc.gov/travel/notices/alert/monkeypox.

A state-by-state tally of cases is available at www.cdc.gov/poxvirus/monkeypox/response/2022/us-map.html.

Link: CDC’s tips for preventing exposure to Monkeypox.

