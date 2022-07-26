Israel demolishes homes of suspected Palestinian attackers

JERUSALEM (AP) — The Israeli military says it has demolished the homes of two Palestinians suspected of killing an Israeli security guard in a West Bank settlement in April. The army said Tuesday’s demolition was a response to the deadly shooting in which Palestinian gunmen killed Israeli security guard Vyacheslav Golev at the entrance to a settlement in the occupied West Bank. The Palestinian militant group Hamas claimed responsibility for the attack. Israel routinely demolishes the homes of slain or captured Palestinian assailants who killed Israelis, saying it serves as a deterrent against future attackers. The Palestinians and rights groups say the practice amounts to collective punishment.

