Missing Twentynine Palms man last seen nearly two weeks ago

Authorities are calling for the public's help in locating a Twentynine Palms man who was last seen nearly two weeks ago.

Albert Gonzalez, 27, was last seen in the early morning hours of Friday, July 15. He was riding an orange and black quad from a residence on Virginia Way in Wonder Valley. Authorities said it was believed that he was traveling to a family member’s home near Twentynine Palms but never arrived.

On July 20, deputies with the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station were requested to take a missing person report on Gonzalez.

Deputies and the Sheriff’s Aviation Division searched the area between the two locations but were unable to locate Gonzalez or his vehicle, the department confirmed.

Gonzalez is described as a Hispanic male, 5 feet and 10 inches tall, weighing approximately 225 pounds.

He has brown hair, hazel eyes, and was last seen wearing a white t-shirt and khaki shorts.

Anyone who has seen Gonzalez or has information regarding his whereabouts is asked to contact the Morongo Basin Sheriff’s Station at (760) 366-417, or (909) 387-8313.