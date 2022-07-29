Train stops in Beaumont intersection, temporarily affecting traffic in the area

For the second time in a little more than a month, a train stoppage blocked traffic in the city of Beaumont.

At around 1:00 p.m., police reported a train was stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Avenue and Veile. The stopped train affected traffic from Hwy 79 into the city.

⚠️Traffic Advisory⚠️



There is a train stopped along the tracks blocking the crossings at California Ave and Veile. The stopped train is affecting traffic from Hwy 79 into the City.



If possible, please avoid the area. pic.twitter.com/gYVZwLUGov — Beaumont Police Dept (@BeaumontCA_PD) July 29, 2022

Crews from the railroad company arrived half an hour later to move the train, which was out of the way shortly before 3 p.m. All roads are now back open.

A similar incident on June 15 blocked three intersections in the city for six hours on June 15.

The issue prompted Congressman Dr. Raul Ruiz to send a letter to the Chief Operating Officer of Union Pacific Railroad

"These delays, and the lack of communication surrounding Union Pacific's stopped train, are unacceptable," Ruiz wrote on June 21.

Ruiz asked to meet with Union Pacific's leadership team to discuss the earlier incident so it would not happen again.