A new government website aims to help with heat-related issues

The White House launched a new website that offers tips and information surrounding staying safe in the heat, and what the hot days look like in the future.

The Secretary for the U.S. Department of Commerce said heat is the number one weather-related cause of death in the country.

Heat.gov was launched by the Biden administration and it includes information on a variety of topics surrounding the heat.

The website includes tips on planning and preparing for extreme heat, how to stay safe and watch out for signs of heat-related illnesses.

There are also tools on the website surrounding climate change. You can find the Extreme Heat Vulnerability Mapping Tool that uses U.S. Census data that determines the social vulnerability of every county.

This tool deems Imperial County to be one of the top counties in the country that is most vulnerable to extreme heat. It's an overall vulnerability score that combines data on population, housing units, the number of households, and socioeconomic status.

Riverside County has an overall vulnerability score of 0.7 based on the data.

With more hot days expected, the website is expected to be a great tool to help guide people to be safe.