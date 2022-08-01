Banning camp: ‘Opportunity Village’ up and running; occupants hope to turn their lives around

A new emergency shelter for the homeless in Banning is now up and running.

Located across the street from the former homeless encampment, the new 'Opportunity Village' consists 20 air-controlled pallet shelters. City says 35 people have moved into the new shelter so far. Each unit has 2 foldable beds, along with air conditioning and electricity.

There's also showers, a laundry room and bathroom for the community to use. There will be an office coordinator on-site full time, along with 24/7 security.

The City says it's a temporary home for occupants. It's for adults who are looking to get back on their feet and move on into more permanent after 90 days.

There are still concerns about the former site of the encampment, where many have seen piles of trash from the I-10 heading into the Valley.

