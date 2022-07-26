Residents of Banning homeless encampment evicted as city prepares to open emergency shelter

People are being moved out of a homeless encampment we've been reporting on for a few months off of Interstate 10 in Banning.

On Tuesday, city officials began the eviction process for people living in the area, located near Hargrave Street.

Eviction notice given to residents

City officials say some people are now being moved to new temporary housing known as "Opportunity Village." But there are only about 20 units that house two people available, meaning it has a maximum capacity of 40 people.

Others are on a waiting list for housing.

"I don't have a next move. I guess, I have to wait over there till they say so and then, you know, it's up to them," said Richard Peters, who has been waitlisted for the shelter.

Officials say those not able to be relocated to the new village are being allowed to temporarily stay there as the city of banning works to find alternative housing.

Right now, there's no long-term plan for those people.