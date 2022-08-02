A Palm Springs couple survived a car crash in Sacramento after flipping multiple times

Charles Rosenberg and Liam Goff were in a car accident on July 30th in Sacramento leaving the Out at the Fair event. Rosenberg and Goff were left with lacerations and bruising. The couple shared that they survived but they feel they were discriminated against by police and the hospital.

In a Facebook message, Referring to the ABC News coverage in Sacramento, Charles Rosenberg, said, "It was wild. There’s more to the story than the short clips they used in their edit so of course! We honestly have felt like nothing but a bag of bones lately. Basically feels like because we survived that it’s “good enough”. But it shouldn’t happen in the first place and now we are in a bunch of constant pain and trauma. We can’t even get the CHP to talk to us. Never felt so completely worthless".

Rosenberg and Liam are known for the Strut Awards hosted in Palm Springs.

