Acqua California Bistro at the River closes its doors

Acqua California Bistro at the River in Rancho Mirage has ended its operations.

The restaurant's owners announced the closure on Monday.

"We are thankful for the loyal guests who dined with us during the time we were open at The River in Rancho Mirage," reads a post on the restaurant's website.

Acqua California Bistro reopened its doors in July 2021, following a 15-month closure due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The restaurant was described by the city of Rancho Mirage as a centerpiece of the River shopping center.

Acqua first opened its doors in 2017. The location has undergone numerous changes over the past decade, originally known as Acqua Pazza, before being replaced by BB's at the River.

The restaurant was founded by local industry veterans, the Keller family. The family are also the creators and owners of Lulu California Bistro in downtown Palm Springs.