Authorities identify Burbank man killed in suspected DUI crash in Palm Springs

Authorities today identified a 31-year-old man who was killed in a fatal collision in Palm Springs caused by someone suspected of driving under the influence.

The collision occurred around 9 p.m. Saturday, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

Investigators said a vehicle driven by a 57-year-old Los Angeles man, was traveling south on Sunrise Way when it rear-ended another vehicle stopped at the intersection of East Palm Canyon Drive.

The driver of the rear-ended vehicle died at the scene and a passenger in that vehicle was taken to a hospital with serious injuries, police said.

The Riverside County coroner's office identified the victim as Burbank resident Erik Verdian.

The suspected DUI driver was also taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Authorities said the impact caused a chain crash with two other vehicles stopped in the intersection, though no other injuries were reported.

Police said that prior to the fatal crash, the LA man was suspected of causing a hit-and-run crash in the intersection of Ramon Road and Sunrise Way.

Authorities said once released from the hospital, the driver will be arrested and booked on suspicion of murder due to a previous DUI conviction.