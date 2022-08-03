Charred body of woman, 81, found at Los Angeles home

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The charred body of an 81-year-old woman was found at her Los Angeles home, and police said Tuesday that the place had been ransacked.

A relative found the victim unresponsive Tuesday evening in the bedroom of the house in Woodland Hills, Los Angeles Police Department Officer Annie Hernandez said.

The woman’s body had been set on fire, Hernandez said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“There was evidence of forced entry and possible burglary,” Hernandez said.

Homicide detectives were investigating.

Police said they have no suspect information.