Published 10:54 AM

Eastern Coachella Valley prepares for potential power outages

News Channel 3's weather team has issued a First Alert Weather Alert for potential thunderstorms that may move throughout Riverside County and desert areas.

In previous years, parts of the valley have seen power outages as a result of storms.

The Eastern Valley has also expressed concerns over IID power poles. You can read more here.

One solution proposed by the county is using industrial generators to power buildings for shelter, you can read more on that here.

Tune in at 5 and 6 p.m. as we hear from local agencies and officials about storm preparedness in the Eastern Valley.

You can livestream our newscast here.

Bianca Ventura

Bianca Ventura joined KESQ News Channel 3 as a reporter in February 2022.
