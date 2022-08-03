First Alert Weather Alert issued for Thursday ahead of monsoon thunderstorms

A First Alert Weather Alert Day has been issued for Thursday as showers and thunderstorms will move across Riverside County mountains and desert. In addition, gusty winds and blowing sand and dust may result from those storms.

A Flood Watch has been issued for the Coachella Valley as well as local mountains. Scattered thunderstorms with heavy rain may lead to excessive runoff and flooding of low-lying locations.

The first round of rain looks to develop overnight, approximately 1-2 AM, to the south of the Coachella Valley. Accumulation appears minimal with this bunch, but thunderstorm chances increase through the afternoon hours, hence the timing of the Flood Watch.

Activity will become more limited on Friday and Saturday, but the active monsoonal pattern will persist. Thunderstorm chances will be on the rise Sunday, and especially Monday.

This article will continue to be updated.

Have you downloaded the 'KESQ First Alert' app yet? It's FREE! Click here.

You'll stay up-to-date with the latest weather videos. In addition, be able to monitor the changing conditions from wherever you are!