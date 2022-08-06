CVUSD and local nonprofit Alianza host Back-to-School Wellness Day event

Alianza's Community Justice Campaign, along with Coachella Valley Unified School District, is hosting a Back-to-School Wellness Day event at 10. a.m. Saturday at the Coachella Library.

Organizers said the event's goal is to help families and students start the new school year with a positive attitude and to share information about restorative justice within CVUSD and the district's new Wellness Centers at some schools.

There will be activities, mindfulness exercises, refreshments, and a free school supply giveaway.

This is a free event for all CVUSD students and their families. All K-12 grade students are welcome. Because supplies are limited, please be sure to select the appropriate age group ticket for your child upon check-out.

Due to limited availability, organizers are limiting registration to one ticket per family. Supplies will be available for all students in attendance on the day of the event. Registration will be required to receive a giveaway bag.

To RSVP, click HERE.

Disclaimers from event organizers: