Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last month has died from his injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

On July 29, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer in Palm Springs around 3:00 a.m. and found a man bleeding on the ground.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for internal injuries.

Palm Springs police were notified yesterday that the man died.

A witness told officers they saw a small, dark-colored, two-door car leave the area westbound. The vehicle was believed to be a newer Honda Civic.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.