Skip to Content
News
By
Published 10:41 PM

Police search for suspect that killed man in Palm Springs hit-and-run crash

KESQ

A man who was seriously injured in a hit-and-run crash late last month has died from his injuries, according to the Palm Springs Police Department.

On July 29, officers responded to the scene of the crash at the intersection of Ramon Road and El Placer in Palm Springs around 3:00 a.m. and found a man bleeding on the ground.

He was treated at the scene before being transported to a local hospital, where he underwent surgery for internal injuries.

Palm Springs police were notified yesterday that the man died.

A witness told officers they saw a small, dark-colored, two-door car leave the area westbound. The vehicle was believed to be a newer Honda Civic.

Anyone who witnessed the crash is urged to contact the PSPD Traffic Division at 760-323-8125. Anonymous information can also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 760-347-7867.

Be the first to know when news breaks in Coachella Valley. Download the News Channel 3 app here.

Get the News Channel 3 app here.
Article Topic Follows: News

KESQ News Team

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

News Channel 3 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content