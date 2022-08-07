Back-to-school: Valley parents prepare for school routine

Many local parents will soon be sending their children back to in-person classes.

Palm Springs Unified School District starts classes on Wednesday, Coachella Valley Unified School District starts classes on Thursday, and Desert Sands Unified School District starts classes on Aug. 16.

According to the American Academy of Pediatrics, parents should prepare for the school year ahead of time to make sure it's a safe and productive year.

AAP said parents should teach their children good homework/study habits, a healthy sleep routine, how to recognize bullying, and how to get to and from school safely.

PSUSD parent Shelton Flud's daughter is going into second grade.

"So the virtual learning was rough. Because you can't pay attention very well just staring at the computer. So now, you know, she likes to go to school, she likes to see her friends and just have a good time," said Flud.

AAP said getting enough sleep is critical for a child to be successful in school. The Academy adds that children who do not get enough sleep have difficulty concentrating and learning as well as they can. AAP recommends parents set a consistent bedtime for their child and stick with it every night.

"We tell them, you know, 'You're getting up early, go to bed early.' And you know they're kids. They want to do whatever they want," said Flud. "Because theoretically, it should be the same thing every time. So they're used to it. But kids are kids, so they kind of do their own schedule, even though you try your best."

To help improve homework and study habits, AAP said children need a consistent work space in their bedroom or another part of the home that is quiet, without distractions, and promotes study. Parents should limit TV and other electronics during homework time. For children who may need help remembering their assignments, AAP said parents could use an assignment notebook to help keep track.

Flud said his main tip for parents is to prepare things the night before.

"Just making sure everything's ready the night before. So, you know, if there is any kind of hiccups, you know, at least most of it's done and ready to go," said Flud. "We get them up at the same time, every morning, have everything ready, get them dressed, you know, just a system, get them dressed, give them breakfast, brush your teeth and push them out the door."

