Coachella man arrested in connection to burglary in Yucca Valley

A Coachella man is behind bars this morning after committing an alleged burglary in Yucca Valley.

The incident took place on August 6th in a residential are near William Lane in Yucca around 10 in the morning.

After responding to the scene, authorities were able to find the suspect and arrest him.

His is currently being held at Morongo Basin Jail for the alleged crime as well as two other warrants.

His bail is set at $450,000.

Anyone with any information about the incident is asked to call the WE-TIP hotline at 1-800-78-CRIME (27463)

